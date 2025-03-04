Punjab police to buy quadcopters to monitor criminals, terrorists

Punjab Police will purchase quadcopters to monitor criminals, including terrorists, during sensitive operations.

According to police authorities, police will purchase 20 quadcopters for all over Punjab including Lahore.

The quadcopters will have important features including night vision cameras, advanced sensors, autopilot system and 3D preview. Funds of Rs47.875 million have been allocated for the purchase of quadcopters.

The quadcopters will be used for operations against terrorists and surveillance in remote areas.

The quadcopters will be used for monitoring to prevent drug smuggling, Kacha operations and attacks on provincial check posts by terrorists. Two companies have participated in the bid for the purchase of modern quadcopters. The technical bid will be opened soon for the examination of samples by the concerned companies.