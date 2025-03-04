First lunar eclipse of the year will occur on March 14

The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on March 14, starting at 8:57am. However, as this eclipse will occur during daylight hours, it will not be visible in Pakistan. According to astronomy experts, Pakistan will experience two lunar eclipses during 2025. The second lunar eclipse will be visible in Pakistan between the night of 7th and 8th September. The second lunar eclipse will also be witnessed in Europe, Asia and Africa. It is necessary to mention here that two solar and two lunar eclipses will occur during the current year – 2025. The second lunar eclipse of the year will appear on midnight of September 7 and 8. The eclipse will start at 8:28 pm and will end at 1:55 am. The first solar eclipse will be witnessed on March 29, 2025. Pakistanis will not be able to watch this solar eclipse, while the second solar eclipse will appear on September 21 and 22. Metrological Department said that this solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.