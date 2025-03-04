Memon orders transport department to reclaim its lands across Sindh

Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has ordered the Transport Department to reclaim its lands across Sindh. He directed the relevant authorities to promptly recover all Transport Department-owned lands and submit a report.

A high-level meeting was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, to review the progress of the Yellow Line BRT project. The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director of the Yellow Line BRT Zameer Abbasi, and other officials.

The meeting discussed various technical and administrative challenges of the Yellow Line project, while also reviewing the progress of bridge and depot construction. During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon directed that Department of Transport to remove the occupations of its owned lands. He termed the encroachment of Transport Department land by government agencies as regrettable and reiterated that such actions by certain government entities are unfortunate.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Yellow Line BRT is a major public transport project that will offer modern and low-cost travel facilities to the people. He instructed all concerned parties to speed up the construction process so that the project could be completed quickly. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the completion of the Yellow Line BRT project will ease pressure on Karachi’s transport system and provide convenience to passengers. He emphasized the government’s commitment to overcoming all obstacles and ensuring the project is completed on time.

Project Director Zameer Abbasi briefed the meeting in detail about the recent status of the Yellow Line BRT. He told the meeting that construction work on the project is progressing rapidly to ensure timely completion. He also gave the meeting briefing on utility transfer issues, which are being sorted out as soon as possible.

Govt Spokespersons

An important meeting of the spokespersons of the Sindh government was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by government spokespersons Heer Soho, Nadir Nabil Gabol, Sumeta Afzal Syed, Sadia Javed, Buland Khan Junejo, Sukhdev Asardas Hemnani, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Wahid Halepoto, and Tehseen Abidi. Secretary of Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Director of Information Muhammad Yousuf Kaburo, and Sarang Latif Chandio were also present.

The meeting comprised detailed deliberations about the promotion of the major Sindh government projects, including People’s Housing Scheme SPHF), NICVD, SIUT, People’s Bus Service, Pink Bus Service, Shahrah-e-Bhutto, Autism Centers, and others.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that Sindh is the only province in Pakistan where the most work has been done for public health and basic facilities.

He stated that the Sindh government is currently providing homes to 2.1 million people and is also offering solar systems to those who cannot afford electricity bills, allowing them to access free electricity.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the Sindh government wants its spokespersons to present the performance of every department to the public.