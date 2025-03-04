Sindh Social Welfare department launches NGOs Help Desk

The Sindh Minister for Social Welfare, Mir Tariq Ali Talpur, Tuesday, inaugurated the NGOs Help Desk for facilitating the registration of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), processing of complaints against them and resolution of problems faced.

The minister, while addressing the inauguration ceremony, said that the Sindh government is continuing the process of registration of NGOs in the province, however it has been made more stringent in line with FATF requirements, said a statement issued here.

“Only those NGOs are being registered which meet the merit criterion and the requisite legal requirements,” he said and clarified that the department maintains a complete record of registered NGOs.

For the purpose of monitoring the non governmental organizations, he said, the department of Social Welfare has set up the NGOs Help Desk, which will also deal with redressal of complaints and violations of the Code of Conduct.

Tariq Talpur further said that all technical and vocational training institutes of the social welfare department provide free education and no fee is charged from any student.

The minister while responding to a query said that no complaint has been received against welfare organizations of political parties.

He further said that US President Donald Trump has stopped USAID funding due to which some organizations might face difficulties.

The minister vowed that the social welfare department will continue to work on public welfare projects and ensure transparency in the affairs of NGOs.