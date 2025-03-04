FIR lodged against five SHOs for staging fake police encounter in Khairpur

After orders from Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against five SHOs for staging a fake encounter in Khairpur.

The FIR was filed on behalf of Momal Shaikh, widow of young man Mir Mohammad Shaikh, who was killed during a fake police encounter five months ago. In the FIR, the widow stated that they (husband and wife) were going to Choondiko from Sobhodero when suddenly some policemen intercepted them and demanded money, and after their refusal they arrested them.

The nominated SHOs were Bashir Bahio, Mukhtiar Pathan, Shahid Khushak, Ghulam Abbas Sindhrani and Mushtaq Jatoi while sections of murder and attempted murder were also included in the FIR. The widow of the deceased had filed a petition at Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench and later the bench directed to file FIR of the case.

The scourge of phony encounters is amongst the major obstacles standing in the way of professional policing in Pakistan, and the delivery of genuine justice to the people. Police personnel indulge in this blatantly illegal activity to show how ‘active’ they are in controlling crime, and to secure rewards and adulation from their bosses. But far too often, innocent people are killed or injured in staged shootouts, while actual criminals are free to terrorize the public.