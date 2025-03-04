Thar Energy Project conducts 206 free cataract surgeries

206 cataract surgeries were carried out by experienced doctors during a free medical camp which was conducted by Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project in collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust for local villagers.

The four-day medical camp saw hundreds of patients from villages in Islamkot and Chachero in Thar getting treated by doctors free of charge.

Over 800 patients including men, women and children received eye treatment during the camp.

The camp was conducted in Islamkot for two days followed by a similar exercise in Chachero.

“The free medical camp for villagers living in the area surrounding Thar Block-1 was part of our campaign to help better the lives of the local population,” said Mr Meng Donghai, chairman of Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project, a key project in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy cooperation projects.

“Our company will continue making efforts aimed at the welfare of the local population,” he added.

Among the highlights of the medical camp was the fact that 206 cataract surgeries (motiya) were carried out where people were treated and lenses were placed in their eyes for free.

In the Islamkot medical camp, patients came from the following villages: Tilwao, Warvai, Dal pado, Sorab pado, Siyar vikiya, Shameer vikiya, Hothejo tar, Mayari bajeer, Bhavejo tar and Khankrayan bajeer.

While the Chahchero camp catered to the population of the following villages: Bhada sando, Chachi, Milkan , Keta bajeer, Kheyari, Allan Abad and Sookro.