Sindh Human Rights Dept acknowledges services of HANDS Foundation

Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh has honored HANDS Foundation for its outstanding contributions to community empowerment and human development across Pakistan. In a formal recognition ceremony, Director Human Rights Agha Fakhur Hussain presented an appreciation award to Dr. Saeed Alam chairman HANDS Foundation, acknowledging unwavering dedication to healthcare, education, food security, livelihood, water & sanitation, and social development. On this occasion CEO HANDS Foundation Sheikh Tanveer was also present.