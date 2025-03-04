PDWP approves 46 development projects worth over Rs 54bln

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 13th meeting under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikram Ullah Khan has approved 46 development projects worth Rs 54 billion.

According to official communique, in the agriculture sector, the forum approved projects for soil fertility mapping in KP, the establishment of a seed industry, and the promotion of climate-smart and mechanized farming methods. Additionally, a Tele-Farming and Digital Services Platform was approved to enhance agricultural productivity and livelihood security.

In education, key projects included the provision of additional infrastructure and repairs for existing colleges, the functionalization of newly constructed and existing colleges, including transport facilities, and the construction of BS blocks, additional classrooms, and security infrastructure in government colleges. The upgradation of secondary schools, such as GMS Sangarai in District Shangla, was also sanctioned, along with the recruitment of teachers for primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools in merged districts. Moreover, the establishment of a Girls Cadet College in Dera Ismail Khan was approved.

The tourism sector will see the organization of key tourism festivals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote local culture and attract visitors. In healthcare, the revamping of secondary healthcare facilities, the upgradation of emergency units in newly merged districts, and the strengthening of DHQ hospitals, including COVID-19 preparedness, were approved. A new District Headquarters Hospital in Ghaziabad, District Kolai Palas, will also be established.

Infrastructure development projects include the upgradation of roads and construction of bridges along irrigation canals in Charsadda, as well as the improvement and rehabilitation of the Pallai Dam Canal System and Tangi Irrigation Scheme. The construction of a distribution system for the Mohmand Dam Canal System and a feasibility study for irrigation projects in DI Khan’s CRBC left-over areas were also sanctioned. Furthermore, mining monitoring and surveillance units in mineral-rich areas and the geological mapping of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were approved.

In the judicial sector, new Tehsil Judicial Complexes will be established in Balakot, Pattan, and Sarai Naurang to improve the legal infrastructure. The environment and forestry sectors will benefit from the establishment of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regional labs in Abbottabad, Mingora, and D.I. Khan, as well as the introduction of quinoa farming as a new livelihood source in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rescue and emergency services will be expanded with the extension of Rescue 1122 services at the tehsil level and a feasibility study for the expansion of emergency mine rescue operations. Additionally, urban development initiatives include the beautification and landscaping of Bannu Road from GPO to Bab-e-Dera in DI Khan.

These approvals reflect the government’s commitment to infrastructure, economic growth, and public welfare across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to enhance livelihoods, improve public services, and boost socio-economic development in the province.