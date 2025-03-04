Heavy snowfall paralyzes life in Thandiani, roads blocked, power outages witnessed

Heavy snowfall in Thandiani and its adjacent areas Tuesday has severely disrupted daily life, bringing essential services to a standstill. The ongoing snowfall has caused road blockages, power failures, and suspension of mobile and internet services, leaving residents stranded in their homes.

According to information, continue snowfall in Thandiani, Bakot, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Donga Gali, and other areas of Galyat has left the region isolated. More than two feet of snow have accumulated in different locations, making it difficult for people to access basic necessities. The extreme weather has also raised safety concerns, with reports of avalanches in various spots further complicating the situation.

The snowfall has completely blocked major access routes to Thandiani and surrounding tourist destinations. Motorists attempting to travel in the region have faced immense difficulties, with many vehicles getting stuck on snow-covered roads. Emergency rescue operations are also being hampered due to the impassable roads, worsening the crisis for residents in affected areas.

Power supply in many villages has been severely disrupted, leaving homes without heating in freezing temperatures. The prolonged power outages have added to the hardships faced by residents, while mobile networks and internet services have also been impacted, making communication with families and emergency responders extremely difficult.

The district administration has mobilized snow-clearing machinery to restore access to key roads.

However, the relentless snowfall and extreme weather conditions are making these operations highly challenging. The continuous accumulation of snow is undoing much of the progress made by the snow-clearing teams.

Authorities have issued an advisory urging locals to avoid unnecessary travel and take all necessary precautions. Travelers, especially tourists planning to visit Thandiani, Nathiagali, and other scenic locations, have been advised to postpone their trips until weather conditions improve. Rescue teams and relief workers have been placed on high alert to respond to emergencies.

Local authorities have also urged residents in snowbound areas to stock up on essential supplies and avoid venturing outside unless absolutely necessary. Tourists, who frequently visit the Galyat region during winter, have been warned against traveling under these hazardous conditions.

The district administration has assured the public that all possible resources are being deployed to clear the snow and speed up relief efforts. Officials have requested higher authorities to provide additional resources, including more snow-clearing equipment and emergency response teams, to deal with the worsening situation.

As heavy snowfall continues, residents remain trapped in their homes, facing harsh weather conditions and disruptions to essential services. The situation remains critical, with road networks cut off and power outages persisting.