Caring Kitchen’ initiative lights up Ramadan for hundreds

As the first day of Ramadan dawned on March 2, a heartwarming initiative took root in Pakistan, bringing nourishment and hope to hundreds of families. The “Caring Kitchen” program, launched in the country, will provide daily Iftar meals to 400 individuals throughout the holy month. This initiative not only addresses food insecurity but also embodies the spirit of compassion and solidarity that defines Ramadan. This year’s “Caring Kitchen” initiative is a continuation of efforts that began seven years ago. Saleem, one of the local coordinators of the program expressed his gratitude for the initiative’s impact, stating, “I am proud to continue this tradition of service and to see the positive difference it makes in people’s lives. It’s more than just a meal; it’s a reminder that they are not alone, and that their community cares for them.” In addition to the meal services, the program extends its support to families facing medical challenges. A temporary shelter at the China-Pakistan Youth One Heart Sphere Home in Islamabad provides accommodation for children with serious illnesses and their families who travel to the capital for treatment. This safe haven provides much-needed relief during difficult times, reflecting the spirit of care and community that lies at the heart of Ramadan.