N. Korea slams US ‘provocations’ over aircraft carrier visit to Busan

North Korea has slammed the United States for “political and military provocations” over the visit of a US Navy aircraft carrier to the South Korean port of Busan.

The statement by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un, was published Tuesday by the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“As soon as its new administration appeared this year, the US has stepped up the political and military provocations against the DPRK, ‘carrying forward’ the former administration’s hostile policy,” her statement read.

DPRK is the acronym for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The USS Carl Vinson, the flagship of a carrier strike group, arrived in Busan for a scheduled port visit on Sunday, the US Navy said in a statement. “The visit to Busan exemplifies the US commitment to the region, further enhancing relationships with ROK leaders and the local population,” the US Navy said, using the acronym for the South’s formal name. Military cooperation between Seoul and Washington regularly invites condemnation from Pyongyang, where the government sees such moves as preparation for an invasion, and often carries out missile tests in response.