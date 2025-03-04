Nawaz approves 12 lawmakers for Punjab cabinet expansion

The expansion of the Punjab cabinet is in progress, with 12 members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) shortlisted for inclusion. According to sources, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has approved the names for the cabinet’s expansion, which will include a mix of senior and junior lawmakers.

Prominent names on the shortlist include Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, and Manshaullah Butt. Additionally, Colonel (Retd) Ayub Gadhi, Salman Naeem, Rana Tahir Iqbal, and Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar have also been considered for cabinet positions. Others on the list are Ahmed, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Mian Imran Javed, and Osama Khan Leghari. Furthermore, Shoaib Siddiqui from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has also been shortlisted.

Sources suggest that the new cabinet members are expected to take oath later this week, finalizing the much-anticipated cabinet expansion in Punjab.