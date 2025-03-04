Imran Khan rejects any deal amid mounting pressure

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has firmly ruled out any deal despite increasing government pressure. His sister, Aleema Khan, conveyed this message after meeting him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Speaking to the media, she confirmed that all of his cases had been adjourned and assured that he was in good health, dismissing rumors about any medical issues, including a brain infection. She accused individuals linked to the establishment of spreading false information to mislead the public.

She also raised concerns over restrictions imposed on Imran Khan’s communication with his personal doctor and family, particularly his children. She revealed that PTI’s legal team, is handling his personal petitions, including the Al-Qadir case, for which a verdict is expected within a week. She alleged that certain elements were attempting to delay the ruling.

Reaffirming his uncompromising political stance, Imran Khan declared, “No matter what, I will not make a deal.” He also voiced strong opposition to the proposed renaming of Arbab Niaz Stadium, insisting that its original name be restored. His statements reinforce his defiance against political maneuvering as he faces continued legal and political challenges.