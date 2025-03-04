Supreme Court of Pakistan questions legality of military trials

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail stressed that crimes must be punished regardless of who committed them or where the trial takes place. A seven-judge Supreme Court bench resumed hearings on appeals against the nullification of military trials for May 9 rioters, with petitioners’ counsel pushing for cases to be transferred to anti-terrorism courts (ATCs).

The court reviewed military court verdicts, noting that 105 suspects faced trial, with 39 already released. Justices questioned why civilians and military personnel involved in the same offence were tried separately, while Justice Mandokhail reaffirmed the right to appeal.

Advocate Abid Shahid Zuberi argued that the attorney general had assured new legislation granting appeal rights. The military insists all convicts have legal recourse, while the state defended the trial process.The hearing was adjourned until Wednesday, with Zuberi set to continue arguments. The case remains a critical test of the legality of military trials for civilians in Pakistan.