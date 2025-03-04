Proposed service rules for Punjab Crime Control Force

The Punjab Police have unveiled the proposed Crime Control Force (CCF) Service Rules, 2025, aimed at strengthening law enforcement across the province, The News reported.

Developed under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the initiative envisions a specialized policing unit dedicated to preventing, investigating, and combating organized crime, street crime, and other unlawful activities. The framework is expected to enhance public safety by making Punjab’s police force more agile and responsive to evolving criminal threats.

According to documents obtained by Jang, the proposed rules—set to take effect immediately upon approval—outline the structure of the CCF, covering recruitment, training, operational duties, promotion criteria, and other key regulations.

The force will include multiple specialized ranks, each with distinct responsibilities and pay scales, reflecting the technical and investigative nature of their roles. The proposed hierarchy includes:

Deputy Superintendent Detective (BS-17): Leading investigations and overseeing operations against serious criminal activities.

Detective (BS-16): Conducting high-profile investigations in collaboration with senior officers.

Sub Detective (BS-14): Assisting in intelligence gathering, surveillance, and criminal analysis.

Assistant Sub Detective (BS-11): Handling routine investigative duties and supporting crime scene investigations.

Junior Detective (BS-09): Conducting basic investigative tasks and assisting in evidence collection.

Foot Detective (BS-07): Engaging in physical surveillance, patrolling, and supporting criminal identification efforts.

Recruitment for the CCF will follow a transparent process, with candidates undergoing medical evaluations, educational verification, and security clearance. Appointments will be made through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) or a designated board to ensure merit-based selection.

The rules emphasize integrity and physical fitness, with stringent assessments to meet operational demands. A structured promotion process will reward performance, experience, and training, ensuring a merit-based career trajectory. Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) and Boards (DPBs) will oversee promotions, maintaining fairness and seniority considerations.

New recruits will undergo a two-year probation period, while promoted personnel will have a one-year probationary phase. Successful completion will lead to confirmation in their respective positions, with limited extensions granted under special circumstances.

The rules also prioritize continuous professional development, requiring personnel to undergo regular training at designated institutes. The curriculum will cover criminal law, investigative techniques, surveillance, counterterrorism strategies, and modern crime-fighting technologies.

CCF personnel will be exclusively dedicated to crime control, operating across Punjab’s urban and rural areas in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies. Their roles will not be transferable to other police departments, ensuring a focused approach to crime prevention.

Seniority will be determined based on recruitment marks and training performance, with preference given to older employees in case of merit ties. Leave provisions will follow the Revised Leave Rules, 1981, while disciplinary matters will adhere to the Punjab Police Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 1975.

For administrative efficiency, senior officers—including the Senior Superintendent of Police (Admin) and Additional Inspector General of Crime Control—will oversee personnel deployment, financial management, and operational strategies.

The recruitment process will adhere to a fixed quota system, ensuring equal opportunities for candidates from diverse backgrounds.

The introduction of the CCF Service Rules, 2025, marks a significant milestone in Punjab’s law enforcement landscape. With a clear ranking system, merit-based recruitment, and a strong emphasis on training, the CCF is set to become a formidable force against organized crime. The proposed rules aim to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining transparency and accountability within the department.