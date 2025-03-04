Saudi Arabia, UAE, and others deport 93 Pakistanis in 48 hours

In the last 48 hours, 93 Pakistanis have been deported from 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Morocco, with six individuals placed on a blacklist.

According to Geo News, citing immigration sources, Saudi authorities deported four blacklisted individuals, one person due to an expired visa, and 24 others for violating their work contracts.

Oman expelled three blacklisted individuals, one person denied immigration entry, and another from Malaysia who was declared undesirable.

In the UAE, authorities deported one individual, while three blacklisted persons were expelled over drug-related offenses and alcohol consumption. Additionally, two were deported for overstaying their visas, and 37 were sent back after serving prison sentences.

Singapore deported one individual over a lost passport, while Mozambique expelled another. Iraq deported four individuals for overstaying, while two others were removed over different allegations.

Qatar sent back three fugitives, while in South Africa, one person voluntarily surrendered, and another was declared undesirable before being deported.

Additionally, two young men involved in human smuggling were detained in Morocco and sent back to Pakistan, where they were handed over to Karachi’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle.