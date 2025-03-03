Those who sought economic default reeling under internal discord: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday said those who once sought the country to be bankrupt have been struggling with serious internal strife.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did politics of chaos and anarchy while trying to push the country into economic quagmire.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had steered the country out of economic crises, restored Pakistan’s reputation at international level and brought prosperity and development to the country within one year of his government.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government would complete its one year in the power tomorrow as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as the chief executive of the country on 4th March, 2024.

He said the prime minister would take a cabinet review and brought before the public overall performance of every ministry. Journalists would be invited to share the facts and figures in this regard, he added.

The minister attributed the remarkable economic turnaround within one year to the Almighty’s support, the prime minister’s vision, the spirit of team work and relentless efforts of the cabinet and institutions.

“What seemed an insurmountable challenge just twelve months ago has yielded to a remarkable turnaround. We have not simply stabilized the economy but also charted the economy of path of growth,” he remarked.

While pointing out to the speculations made about economy and future of the country one year ago, he called out the PTI which yearned for economic instability and bankruptcy of the country, and even wrote letter to the IMF to disrupt its bailout programme,” he remarked.

On the other side, the PML-N took tough decisions and sacrificed its politics over national interest.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif is a reformist leader who knows the art of governance. It is no less than a miracle that the inflation has come down to 1.5 per cent which was last year recorded at 23.1 per cent,” he noted.

He said the interest rate was reduced to 12 per cent while the stock exchange of Pakistan has been breaking records every other day. On foreign policy front, Pakistan made significant strides hosting the SCO conference this year which

was graced by 12 countries’ prime ministers.

Recently the Turkish President praised Pakistan for its hospitality after his successful visit to the country, he said while recalling the PTI’s tenure which isolated Pakistan at international level.

Pakistan is hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, he said, sharing his experience and sentiments of watching England and Australia’s live match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

We have brought cricket back to the country, he said, while paying tribute to the prime minister, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for their diplomacy.

Pakistan gets the United Nations Security Council membership with a record votes, he said while highlighting diplomatic efforts of the government.

He said the UAE Crown Prince paid a visit to Pakistan and praised the government of Pakistan. Uzbekistan President during the recent visit of the prime minister acknowledged relevance and role of Pakistan in global politics, he added.

Giving credit to the Special Investment Facilitation Council for achieving these milestones, he lauded the role of the Army Chief in the country’s development.

He said the PM had announced Ramadan Package and it was the first time that the announcement was made to privatize the utility stores that plagued with corruption.

The prime minister had allocated Rs 20 billion for Ramadan Package which is three times greater than the previous year, he said, adding around two crore people would be benefited from the funds which were being distributed through digital vault among those who are not member of any scheme.

Tarar said the prime minister had ordered his team to keep up the work and bring more improvement in the lives of common man.

The national economy showed positive indicators, he said while noting the current account surplus and substantial increase in the exports.

“There is a feel-good factor of Pakistan within the country and abroad”, he said while criticizing the PTI regime which only made shallow slogans and failed to provide the masses proper infrastructure, health and education system, laptops and other facilities.

He said today PTI’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is trying to copy Maryam Nawaz which is a good step at least on their part.

He said the economic growth had brought down the propaganda on social media sites as the people had rejected the politics of protest, chaos and anarchy.

The minister lashed out the PTI leadership for its propaganda to cover up the massive corruption committed by the PTI founder.

He said all the public surveys had shown the trust reposed by the people in the incumbent government.

Strict action would be taken against hoarding during Ramadan, he said while responding to a query.

To another query, he said the government had made extensive efforts to get the media workers’ pending payments cleared from TV channels. app