Malaysia’s diplomat holds academic discourse with Riphah students

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan,Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, held an academic discourse session with students of Riphah International University, Islamabad.

Upon arrival, Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, Founding Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University warmly welcomed the High Commissioner and his delegation, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The event was attended by academicians, staff, and approximately 100 students from the public administration and international relations disciplines.

During the session, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar gave a brief on the background of Malaysia from independence to modern times.

He emphasised the strong bilateral relations between Malaysia and Pakistan, highlighting the excellent outcome of the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Official Visit to Pakistan in October 2024 in elevating strategic partnership in all areas of cooperation.

The presentation also addressed various aspects of Malaysia’s foreign policies, underscoring its role as the ASEAN Chairman 2025 and its commitment to regional stability and development.

Additionally, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar elaborated on the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP), which is pivotal in capacity-building and development cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan.

A significant portion of the session focused on promoting educational opportunities in Malaysia for Pakistani students.

Ambassador Dato’ Azhar highlighted that Malaysia offers an ideal environment for students, with modern facilities and globally recognised education standards, all within a Muslim-friendly setting. He proudly mentioned that, as of December 2024, nearly 5,000 Pakistani students are pursuing their studies in various higher education institutions across Malaysia. The event concluded with a Question-and-Answer session.

Following the session, the audience had the chance to experience the rich flavours of Malaysian cuisine, where Nasi Lemak Ayam Goreng was served. This culinary offering aimed to introduce Pakistani students to Malaysia’s diverse culinary heritage.