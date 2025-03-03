Inflation for Feb clocks in at 1.5pc – lowest since 2015

Marking its lowest level since September 2015, Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation in Pakistan declined to 1.5% year-on-year (YoY) in February 2025 compared to 2.4% recorded in the first month of this year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In February 2025, the headline inflation saw a month-on-month decline of 0.9% – in contrast with a 0.2% increase in January and no change recorded in February 2024. The average inflation rate for the first eight months (July-February) of this fiscal year (8MFY25) clocked in at 5.85% – a massive decline compared to 27.96% recorded in the same period last year. Breaking down the numbers further, inflation in urban areas dropped to 1.8% in February, while in rural areas, it came in at 1.1% for the month under review. Pakistan, currently bolstered by a $7 billion facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted in September, is navigating an economic recovery. Authorities have credited inflation’s downward trend to economic stabilisation under the IMF programme. Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction at the continuous decrease in inflation related to consumer price index. In a statement, he said the present government was completing its one year and on this occasion it was a very good news. He said it was matter of great satisfaction that the rate of inflation dropped to 1.5 percent in February, 2025 which was the lowest rate of inflation since September 2015. The rate of inflation from July 2024 to February 2025 was 5.9 percent while in the last financial year during the same period inflation was at 28 percent, and this showed a remarkable decrease, he added.