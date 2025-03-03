PM Shehbaz, Bilawal Bhutto’s meeting deferred

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s meeting scheduled on Monday has been deferred to Tuesday (today). “Bilawal Bhutto, who had to arrive in Islamabad on Monday, will now come to the capital city today,” sources said. The meeting scheduled today has been postponed owing to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s busy schedule, sources shared. Chairman Pakistan People’s Party had to attend a session at the Prime Minister’s House but the meeting has been put off till tomorrow. Bilawal Bhutto will attend the meeting at the PM House on tomorrow. People’s Party leadership has decided to convene the party’s core committee meeting to be presided over by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The committee will consider over the political situation of the country, party sources said. The party session will also consider over negotiations with the ruling PML-N and state of the working relations with the party and it will also review the implementation of the party’s demands to the government.