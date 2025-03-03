LHC approves appointment of 33 new civil judges

The Lahore High Court on Monday approved the appointment of 33 new civil judges in the subordinate courts. Following the approval of LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, the Additional Registrar (Examinations) issued a notification. The newly appointed judges include Afifa Mumtaz, Abdul Majid Shahab, Musaddiq Asghar, Zahid Bashir, Mahnoor Ilyas, and Mehreen Fatima. Other appointees are Saleemullah Malik, Urooj Rehman, Iqra Basharat, Maria Sabir, Zahra Jamil, Waseem Shehzad, Aqsa Basheer, Saira Shehzadi, Muhammad Usman, Sehr Atiab, Muhammad Ahmed, and Muhammad Naeem Ilyas. Additionally, Shoaib Sikandar, Khola Shahid, Zahida Parveen, Shabnam Saleem, Khadija Sajjad, Nasir Habib, Ahmed Khalid, Zaka-ul-Hassan, Salman Ahmed, and Muhammad Umar Jamil have also been appointed as civil judges. The list further includes Mehwish Anjum, Tanzila Tabassum, Asad Hayat, Aqsa Iqbal, and Muhammad Nabeel Latif.