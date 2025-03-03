Dawlance CEO discusses investment experience at Pak-Turk Business Forum

The Pakistan-Türkiye Business Forum was recently held in Islamabad, while the President of Turkey – H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdo?an was visiting Pakistan. The Prime Minister of Pakistan – Mr. Shehbaz Sharif also attended this event, along with leading corporate heads, like the Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance, a subsidiary of Beko, one of the largest Turkish investments in Pakistan.

The President of Türkiye – Mr. Erdogan acknowledged the role of “Pakistan-Türkiye Business Forum”, as it is helping in the growth of economic cooperation between the two countries and to pave the way for increased trade and investment. He recognized Pakistan’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and dynamic young population. These factors enable the nation to offer immense opportunities for businesses to expand, innovate, and thrive.

The CEO of Dawlance, Mr. Umar Ahsan Khan, highlighted the company’s expansive business ventures in Pakistan and its remarkable growth over the past eight years since its acquisition by the Turkish multinational, Beko. He stated: “Beko remains deeply committed to investing in Pakistan, not only by bringing advanced technology and industrial expertise but also by fostering innovation and excellence in local manufacturing. With a strong focus on research and development (R&D), cutting-edge production techniques, and global best practices, we are elevating Pakistan’s manufacturing sector to international standards. As a result, the Dawlance high-quality ‘Made in Pakistan’ appliances now meet world-class benchmarks in performance and energy efficiency-strengthening our leadership in the domestic market while also expanding our footprint in global exports.”

Addressing the delegates, Pakistan’s Prime Minister underscored the country’s investment potential, stating that the presence of foreign direct investors in Pakistan stands as a strong testament to the nation’s promising investment landscape. To further attract new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the government remains committed to ensuring the timely resolution of challenges faced by investors. He stated that his government’s focus is on fostering policy consistency, strengthening economic documentation, enhancing tax governance, advancing infrastructure development, and creating a business-friendly environment that prioritizes ease of doing business.