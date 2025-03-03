PTI claims Imran held in solitary confinement

Sheikh Waqas said that Imran Khan has been denied any visitors, including political allies and family members.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the government of placing former Prime Minister Imran Khan in solitary confinement at Adiala jail, claiming that he is being held in the prison’s death cell.

The party’s Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas, made the claims during a press conference, stating that Imran Khan had been denied any visitors, including political allies and family members.

Sheikh Waqas emphasised that, according to the law, Imran Khan is entitled to meetings with his legal counsel and family.

However, he alleged that even these rights were being blocked. He further claimed that, despite a court ruling permitting six people to meet Khan, the authorities had not allowed the meetings to take place.

“The courts’ orders are being disregarded. Even Imran Khan’s wife has been denied meetings with him twice, and no explanation is being given,” Waqas said.

“We have filed a contempt of court petition. To meet Imran Khan, one has to approach the court, yet even after the contempt petition, meetings are not being allowed. Political associates are being stopped, and even his family is not being permitted to meet him. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also being denied permission to meet him.”

Sheikh Waqas said that with so many cases against Imran Khan, how will he consult with his lawyers? Court orders are being ignored.

Sheikh Waqas further stated that despite court orders, Imran Khan is not being allowed to meet his children, nor is he allowed to sign power of attorney papers. These actions reveal the government’s mindset. Such actions by the government are forcing us into protest.

PTI’s Central Information Secretary said that Imran Khan’s resolve is strong, and he cannot be broken.

He also noted that Imran Khan’s medical consultations with his personal doctor have been denied, raising concerns about his well-being.

Additionally, PTI leaders have expressed frustration that Imran Khan’s books and newspapers were being withheld from him by jail authorities.

They questioned how Imran Khan could consult with lawyers regarding his numerous cases when he was not allowed access to legal documents or communication.

Waqas continued by criticising the government’s approach to the Ramadan relief package, highlighting the contrast between the assistance offered by the previous PTI government and the current administration’s limited support.

Criticising the federal government’s Ramadan package, he mentioned that during PTI’s tenure, the Ehsaas programme offered Rs. 15,000 per family.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is giving Rs. 10,000 per family, while, despite high inflation, the federal government is offering only Rs. 5,000 per family in its Ramadan package. He urged the federal government to spend money on the public instead of on personal publicity. The misuse of authority as a form of political bribery should be avoided.