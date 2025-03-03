Four dead, nine injured as rains lash KP: PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday released a report detailing the human and property losses caused by intermittent rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past five days.

According to the report, since February 26, rain-related accidents have resulted in four deaths, including three men and one woman, while nine people have been injured, comprising four children, three women, and two men.

The heavy rainfall has also caused damage to 14 houses, with 10 partially damaged and three completely destroyed. The affected districts include Haripur, Battagram, Bajaur, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Dir, Hangu, Khyber, and Torghar.

PDMA has directed the relevant district administrations to provide immediate relief to affected families and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Additionally, authorities have been instructed to mobilize all available resources to clear blocked roads caused by rain and snowfall across the province.

PDMA remains in constant coordination with district administrations and emergency response agencies. The Emergency Operations Center is fully active, and citizens are urged to report any emergency situations by calling 1700.

Meanwhile, Rain again lashed different parts of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday night and Monday morning, turning the weather cold again.

In Punjab, rain was reported from Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Burewala, Vehari, Layyah, Nowshera Virkan, Talagang, Pattoki, Sher Garh, Sarai Mughal, Renala Khurd, Kharian, Manawala, Muridke, Sarai Alamgir and their surrounding areas.

Narowal and its suburbs received rain, accompanied by a cool breeze, which turned the weather cold again.

There was sunshine on Sunday due to which temperatures had risen in the city.

However, temperatures dropped following rain Monday’s rain. Likewise, intermittent rainfall in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad increased chill in the air.

Rain recorded in different localities of Rawalpindi is as under:

Rawalpindi Kutchehry: 3 millimeters, Bogra, Golrra and Shamsabad two millimeters each.

Similarly, showers were also reported from different areas of KP.

The weather turned cold again following intermittent rain in Haripur and its outskirts.

However, the rain resulted in the suspension of the power supply to different areas of the city, creating a lot of inconvenience for the residents, especially for those who use the internet.

Besides the suspension of the electricity supply, the gas supply also stopped, and even in those areas where the gas was available, it was not sufficient enough to cook food during Sehri.

The level of humidity in the air in the morning was recorded at 66 per cent, while the weather department predicted that the maximum temperature in the city would go up to 13 degrees Celsius, while it would remain 9 degrees Celsius on the minimum side.

Likewise, different parts of Mansehra and its adjoining areas were also lashed by rain, while it snowed over the hills in Kaghan, Shogran and Naran, turning the weather extremely cold.

Showers continued to pour in Swat and the suburbs till last reports came in, while there were reports of snow from the upper areas.

While on the one hand, the downpour and snow turned the weather bitterly cold in these areas, it also inundated low-lying areas. The supply of electricity was also suspended due to the inclement weather.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in Galiyat as the ongoing snowfall continues unabated, Assistant Director of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Ahsan Hamid, told APP that the region has received over a foot of snow so far, with GDA staff actively engaged in clearing roads and assisting the public.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, with snow accumulation 1 foot. Rescue personnel remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

Tourists visiting Galiyat have been advised to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before traveling, maintain an adequate fuel supply, and use iron chains on tires for better traction. Authorities have urged drivers to operate their vehicles in low gear to prevent skidding. Visitors should also carry sufficient food and water supplies and confirm hotel bookings in advance.

In case of any emergency, travellers can contact Rescue Emergency Services 1122 for assistance.