153-day closure of Tall-Parachinar Road paralyzes local life

The closure of main Tall-Parachinar Highway for the last 153 days has significantly increased the difficulties of the locals. The KP government’s effort to reopen the road has so far proved fruitless, prompting widespread protests in Parachinar. According to the district administration and locals, the prolonged closure of the highway has led to severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicines, making life extremely difficult for the dwellers. As the holy month of Ramadan continues, citizens are struggling to find basic necessities, yet the provincial government has not taken effective action to resolve the crisis. In response to the worsening situation, residents of Parachinar have staged protests at various locations, demanding immediate relief. Many have expressed their distress, stating that the lack of food has forced them to survive on marec water during Sehar and Iftar. Additionally, power outages in Parachinar and surrounding areas during Sehar have further compounded the hardships faced by the locals.