35 cases registered against traffic rules violators

The city Traffic Police have launched a crackdown on traffic rule violators, registering 35 cases and issuing 21,859 challans in a week.

This severe campaign aims to improve road safety and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

According to the Karachi traffic police, 10 cases were registered in the crackdown on traffic violations for driving without a license, while 8 cases were filed for reckless and negligent driving.

Additionally, 17 cases were registered against encroachments obstructing traffic flow. The campaign saw the issuance of 6,265 citations for driving without a license and 3,778 citations for violating traffic signals.

Motorcyclists riding without number plates were issued 2,619 citations, and 2,608 citations were given for parking in no-parking zones.

Furthermore, 1,861 citations were issued for using fancy number plates and 1,585 citations for vehicles with tinted windows. During crackdown on traffic violations, Karachi traffic police also issued 1,221 citations to rickshaws with extra seats and 796 citations for reckless driving. Violations of the one-way rule led to 610 citations, while 382 citations were issued for crossing the stop line.

Additionally, 109 citations were given for lane violations, and 25 citations were issued to vehicles with unauthorized police blue lights.

The Karachi traffic police continue to enforce these measures to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens on the road.

Earlier, the traffic forces decided to install cameras and trackers in dumpers to monitor their speed and issue challans for over speeding.

In an interview, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah stated that digital monitoring would help prevent traffic accidents, adding that the system will be extended to other heavy vehicles once it proves successful.