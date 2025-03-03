Co-accused claims being pressured to confess in Mustafa murder case

Shiraz, a close associate of Armaghan and a key suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has alleged that he was pressured by the police to confess to the crime. During a hearing before the Karachi Judicial Magistrate South, Shiraz told the court that the police had promised him a lighter sentence if he agreed to confess. Shiraz clarified that he was not the accused but an eyewitness to the crime, stating, “I saw Armaghan brutally murder Mustafa Amir, but I was helpless at the time.” He further denied any involvement in the murder. Following his denial, the court rejected the investigation officer’s request to record Shiraz’s confessional statement. Meanwhile, Pakistani actor Sajid Hasan has strongly criticized the police’s actions in the Mustafa Amir murder case. He accused the police of coercing his son, Sahir Hasan, into providing a forced statement under duress. Sajid Hasan referred to this as a “well-planned conspiracy,” claiming his son had been taken hostage to manipulate his testimony. In a press conference, Sajid Hasan revealed that his son had been physically abused in an attempt to force him to give a statement that aligned with the police’s version of events. He questioned whether these repeated incidents targeting his family were coincidental or part of a broader conspiracy.