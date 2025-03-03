FAO drives climate resilience, water management in Sindh, Balochistan

In a major step toward sustainable resource management, the Government of Balochistan has officially notified the Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) Policy 2024, developed with technical assistance from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and funded by the World Bank under the Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management and Development Project (BIWRMDP).

The policy, along with the Balochistan Water Resources Management (WRM) Bill, establishes a legal framework to enhance institutional capacity, integrate surface and groundwater management, and promote gender-inclusive water governance. Dr. Robina Wahaj, Senior Land and Water Officer at FAO, emphasized, “This initiative aligns water management with climate adaptation strategies, ensuring a holistic approach to addressing governance challenges.” Waleed Mahdi, FAO Balochistan’s Head of Office, called it “a milestone in sustainable and inclusive water governance.”

Meanwhile, FAO has also launched the Building Resilience and Addressing Vulnerabilities to Emergencies (BRAVE) initiative in Sujawal, Sindh, aimed at strengthening climate resilience, improving food security, and supporting communities vulnerable to climate change. Funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and implemented in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab, BRAVE will reach 60 villages across three districts, benefiting approximately 9,000 households per district. The programme is led by IOM in collaboration with FAO, UNICEF, CARE International, ACTED, and Islamic Relief.

During a key meeting in Sujawal, government officials, research institutions, and BRAVE partners launched the Extended Technical Working Group (TWG), which will drive climate-resilient interventions across agriculture, livestock, rangelands, forestry, renewable energy, and aquaculture. Mr. Abdul Karim Sangrasi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sujawal, called BRAVE “a pivotal step in building long-term resilience against climate change.”

Julius Githinji Muchemi, FAO Sindh Head of Province, reaffirmed FAO’s commitment: “Through collaborative knowledge-sharing and innovative models, we aim to transform agrifood systems and improve the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.”