14 int’l, domestic flights cancelled at Karachi Airport

As many as 14 international and domestic flights of different airlines which were scheduled to depart from Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi were cancelled due to various operational and technical issues on Monday.

A Serene Air flight ER-811 which was scheduled to land in Jeddah from Karachi was cancelled. An Airblue flight PA-110 was cancelled. The flight was scheduled to take-off from Karachi for Dubai.

A Serene Air flight ER-524 which was scheduled to land in Lahore from Karachi was cancelled. A Serene Air flight ER-502 which was scheduled to depart from Karachi to Islamabad was cancelled.

An Air Sial flight PF-145 which was scheduled to land in Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) Lahore from Karachi was cancelled. An Airblue flgith PA-408 was delayed by four hours. The flight was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad from Karachi.

An Air Sial flight PA -125 was cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) from Karachi. An Airblue flight PA-208 which was scheduled to depart from Karachi for Islamabad was cancelled.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-241 was cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land in Dammam from Karachi. Another PIA flight PK-310 was cancelled. The flight was scheduled to take-off from Karachi to Quetta.

A PIA flight PK-157 was also cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land in Salam Kot from Karachi.

Another PIA flight PK-304 was cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land in Lahore from Karachi. A Baltic Air flight OD-135 was cancelled. The flight was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur from Karachi. An Iran Air flight ER-310 was cancelled. The flight was scheduled to depart for Bahrain from Karachi.