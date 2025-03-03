Bodies in Garbage

The horror of female infanticide continues to haunt our nation: a spectre of a cursed legacy that festers even in modern times. A newspaper report recently outlined the shocking recovery of the bodies of five newborns, all of them girls, from heaps of garbage in different areas of Sialkot during the last 15 days. Five newborn girls-abandoned, forgotten-speak volumes about a society that deems female life expendable.

Despite the Holy Quran’s explicit denunciation of taking innocent lives, our culture’s entrenched preference for sons has warped sacred teachings into a callous excuse for unspeakable acts. Clandestine abortion clinics operate with impunity, and lurid headlines flash across our newspapers, yet the scale of this modern-day atrocity remains a glaring blot on our collective conscience.

What happened in Sialkot is not an isolated event. In 2019, the Edhi Foundation unearthed 375 newborn bodies in various corners of Karachi, predominantly girls, laying bare a grim reality: daughters are seen as economic burdens and liabilities, not as bearers of potential and hope. UNICEF officials in Pakistan echo these observations, confirming that poverty and patriarchal dogma coalesce into a merciless calculus condemning female infants to premature and ignoble deaths.

Each discarded body, every unmarked grave, tells a haunting story of families so steeped in disdain for girl children that they choose murder over nurturing. While these horrifying cases burst into public consciousness and provoke momentary social media outrage-with people sharing their shock and posting uplifting images of their own daughters-the resulting clamour is fleeting. The state remains alarmingly indifferent as if the scandal of these abandoned souls is too shameful or inconvenient to confront.

Our leaders, entrusted with safeguarding life and dignity, have allowed this quiet massacre to persist. When the discovery of these bodies fails to trigger rigorous inquiries or policy reforms, it becomes not only a governance failure but also a profound betrayal of our collective humanity.

It is high time to shatter the vicious cycle that devalues women from the moment of conception. We must forge a new social contract-one that cherishes every daughter and empowers her to contribute fully to our nation’s destiny. More than just social media campaigns, the government must clearly communicate to the public that foeticide is a crime. *