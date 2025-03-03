Rwanda’s envoy stresses exploring new business avenues

High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana visited business Chambers and industries of Central Punjab for five days and initiated dialogue with the business community for the promotion of bilateral economic and trade relations.

The Ambassador of Rwanda to Pakistan visited the four major business Chambers of Central Punjab including the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also visited various industrial units and met business leaders and industrialists in the region, said a release issued here on Monday.

During her visit, the high Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan also visited textile, surgical equipment, medical, pharmaceutical, education, agriculture, rice, tea and coffee, sports and other manufacturing industries in the biggest industrial cities of the country and discussed the bilateral cooperation and development in both of the countries in these sectors and emphasized the business community to increase bilateral.

The delegation led by the High Commissioner of Rwanda started from the Industrial city Sialkot and visited a manufacturing and supplying industry for surgical equipment, manufacturing and exporting Industry for aviator clothing, nomex flight suits, coveralls, bomber jackets, gloves, tactical gear, safety work wear and hunting apparel.

The High Commissioner of Rwanda also visited the University of Sialkot and spoke to Sports industrialists and discussed the bilateral cooperation and future prospects for increasing bilateral ties in these sectors.

The High Commissioner also made a trip to Lahore and visited a Sundar Industrial Estate (a significant industrial hub housing numerous manufacturing units).

The Industrial estate offers modern infrastructure and facilities, making it an attractive location for both local and international businesses.

During a visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the high Commissioner also stressed strengthening bilateral trade ties and exploring new business avenues in future.

Rwanda’s envoy also visited the 1st FOODAG Manufacturing Exhibition in Lahore, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the event showcased innovations in food and agricultural manufacturing, highlighting key industry advancements.

She visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and met with the senior leadership of the business community to negotiate for increasing bilateral trade.

This tour resulted in enhancing trade ties, the possibility of extending/expanding to Rwanda; Collaborations in education and possible exchange of students and other collaborations in the education sector.

The major sectors like surgical and medical factories as well as soccer ball makers were among the areas of interest identified.

The High Commissioner also visited Gujranwala city and visited and started negotiations with the business community in Gujranwala Business Centre and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to strengthen trade ties.

She also visited the rice industry and mills in Gujranwala to harness the potential in the commonality between two sides.

The envoy also visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI); and different industrial sectors including Sitara Chemicals Industries (dealing with operations of Chloral kali plant, wherein Caustic Soda and Chlorine Gas are produced out of common salt through an electrolysis process).

Prominent textile manufacturers that are specializing in the production of woven fabrics and garments also centre of interest during the visit.

The visit of Central Punjab businesses and the industrial sector also encouraged businessmen to visit Rwanda and explore potentiality in rice exports, pharmaceuticals, palm oil as well as import Tea and Coffee fruits and vegetables from Rwanda.

Their discussions also involved some bilateral industries cooperation and identified different sectors to open their business in Rwanda.

The visit involved mobilizing these companies for the possibility of expanding to the Rwanda market, for increasing bilateral economic and trade ties.