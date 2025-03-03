Daily Times

Tuesday, March 04, 2025


SBP revises office, business hours for banks during Ramazan

APP

State Bank of Pakistan has announced revised office and banking hours for SBP, banks and other financial institutes during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1446 A.H. The central bank, in a statement issued here, announced that all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will be open for public dealing from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm without any break on Monday to Thursday while on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm without break. The SBP and all banks, DFIs and MFBs, during the months of Ramzan, will observe office hours on Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm without break whereas on Friday office hours will be from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm without break. After the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings.

