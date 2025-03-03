Gold prices increase by Rs1,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs 301,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs300,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,286 to Rs.258,487 from Rs.257,201 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.1,179 to Rs.236,955 from Rs.235,776. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs.3,270 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.26 to Rs.2,803. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,869 from $2,857 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.36 to $31.41, the Association reported.