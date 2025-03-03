India’s Covert Influence

Recent revelations have cast an even darker light on the vulnerabilities of our democratic processes. The Final PIFI Inquiry Report-an exhaustive investigation by Canadian federal agencies-has exposed a meticulously orchestrated campaign of political interference and transnational repression that strikes at the core of our political independence. This report has not only identified India as a key actor in these covert operations but has detailed how state-directed initiatives and grassroots tactics are being deployed to shape political narratives abroad.

Intelligence assessments have gone so far as to label India a “moderate to high” threat to Canadian democracy-a designation typically reserved for authoritarian regimes with overt destabilization agendas. In Canada, the report reveals that Indian intelligence and diplomatic networks have actively targeted Sikh activists and pro-Khalistan supporters. Through surreptitious political lobbying, media manipulation, and economic coercion, these networks have been systematically working to reshape public discourse, intimidate community leaders, and silence dissenting voices. This is not merely a series of isolated incidents; it is a comprehensive strategy that leverages both official state apparatus and unofficial community channels.

The Modi government appears to have mastered the art of diaspora diplomacy. By weaponizing its expatriate communities, India is pressuring policymakers abroad to align with its nationalist agenda while simultaneously discrediting voices that advocate for Sikh and Kashmiri self-determination. Beyond Canada, similar tactics have been documented in the United Kingdom and the United States, where a chorus of pro-Modi and Hindutva narratives is being amplified to influence electoral outcomes and stifle opposition.

What is particularly alarming is the multi-dimensional nature of these operations. They span covert surveillance, direct interference in electoral processes, and even the threat of diplomatic retaliation. Such actions not only erode public trust in the sanctity of our electoral systems but also undermine the foundational values of transparency, accountability, and civil liberties. The interference documented in the PIFI Report is a stark reminder that our political institutions are under siege from a foreign power determined to subvert democracy from within.

This covert campaign is symptomatic of a broader ideological shift. It reflects an exportation of radical nationalism that is willing to disregard democratic norms to expand its influence globally. The stakes are high: every act of political subversion chips away at the integrity of our institutions and jeopardizes the very essence of democratic governance.

It is high time that governments fortify electoral security, intensify intelligence-sharing, and impose robust diplomatic and economic sanctions against those orchestrating these covert operations. Every democracy that cherishes its political independence and the rule of law must confront and dismantle this insidious web of foreign interference before it irreparably compromises the future of our democratic institutions.

The writer is a freelance columnist.