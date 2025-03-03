FIFA lifts suspension on Pakistan Football Federation

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has lifted the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) following the successful constitutional amendments.

The ban was revoked after the PFF Congress approved FIFA’s proposed amendments to the federation’s constitution during an Extraordinary Congress session held in Lahore last week.

“The Bureau of the Fifa Council decided on March 2, 2025, to lift the suspension that was imposed on the PFF,” Fifa said in a statement.

The amendments were introduced to ensure transparency in the election process, a key requirement set by Fifa and the AFC.

Shahid Khokhar, a member of the PFF Normalisation Committee, confirmed the development, calling it a “positive step for Pakistan football.”

With the suspension lifted, Pakistan is eligible to resume international football activities, including participation in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The PFF will need to make swift arrangements for its upcoming qualifier against Syria later this month.

Fifa’s decision reinstates all of PFF’s membership rights, allowing the country’s representative and club teams to compete in international competitions once again.

FIFA suspended the PFF in 2017 and 2021 due to third-party interference. Its last ban was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF’s normalisation committee said it had regained full control of the federation’s premises and finances.

“We thank FIFA and AFC for their continued support of Pakistan football and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan football community,” the PFF posted on X.