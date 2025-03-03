Australia replace Short with young all-rounder ahead of semi-final

Australia have replaced Matt Short with all-rounder Cooper Connolly in their squad ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against India. The opening batter was ruled out of the ongoing tournament after he suffered a calf injury during the Afghanistan game in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Following the game, Australia captain Steve Smith had raised doubts over Matt Short’s participation in their semi-final. “I think he’ll be struggling. I think we saw tonight he wasn’t moving very well and I think it’s probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover,” he said after a post-match interview. Australia have now confirmed that all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who was picked as a travelling reserve, will replace Matt Short in the Australia squad ahead of their semi-final against India in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The young all-rounder has featured in six internationals for Australia, of which three have been ODIs.