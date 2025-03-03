‘Sikandar’ to be postponed

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated Eid release, ‘Sikandar’, might be postponed by a couple of days.

As reported by an Indian media publication, Salman Khan-led mega actioner ‘Sikandar’, scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 28, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, might be delayed by two days, for a Sunday release, on March 30.

Report suggests that the makers of ‘Sikandar’ want to follow the ‘Tiger 3’ route, for an unconventional Sunday release, to better benefit from the Eid holidays effect throughout the week.

Quoting a source close to the production, the publication reported, “Releasing a film in the pre-Eid period, on March 28, will not be a wise decision as a section of the audience will keep away from cinemas. Hence, March 30 works best as it’s a Sunday.”

“The collections in Maharashtra will see a boost as Gudi Padwa falls on the same day. The next day, Monday, it will be the Eid holiday and the celebrations will continue until a few more days in certain centres, leading to higher footfalls. This will be followed by the next weekend where collections will again rise,” the insider explained. “The final call on the release date is yet to be taken. Once it’s done, the makers will announce it in the forthcoming assets of Sikandar.”

Notably, besides Salman Khan in the titular role, the AR Murugadoss directorial also features South starlet Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

The title is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.