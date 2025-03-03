Ahsan shares screen with Afzal and Sahiba for the first time

Rising star Ahsan Afzal Khan is sharing the screen alongside his superstar parents, Sahiba and Jan Rambo, for the first time in the Ramzan drama serial Aas Paas.

Calling it a ‘special moment,’ Ahsan expressed his excitement on social media, saying, ‘ I am for the first time sharing screen with the legends,’ while tagging Lollywood superstars.

The drama not only brings a strong cast but also promises a relatable and engaging storyline that has already started gaining attention. Fans are excited to see Ahsan Afzal Khan working alongside his parents to bring something fresh to the audience.

Aas Paas is a family drama written by Samra Bokhari and directed by Iftikhar Iffi. It is produced by 7th Sky Entertainment and will be airing daily at 9pm on GEO Entertainment.