‘I’m Still Here’ wins best international film Oscar

Brazilian drama “I’m Still Here,” about a matriarch whose husband is taken away by the military regime that ruled the country in the 1970s, won the Academy Award for best international feature film on Sunday.

The film, which also earned nominations for best actress and best picture, tells the true story of Eunice Paiva’s struggle to uncover the truth about her husband’s forced disappearance in 1971. It was directed by Walter Salles, whose 1998 film “Central Station” was also nominated for best foreign film, as the category was then known.

A number of Brazilian productions have been nominated in the international feature, directing and documentary categories, but none has won, although “Black Orpheus,” a Brazilian co-production with France and Italy, won in 1959. The other nominees this year were France’s “Emilia Perez,” “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” from Germany, Latvian animated film “Flow,” which also competed in the animated feature category, and Denmark’s “The Girl with the Needle.”