Shuja Asad is a better actor than Salman: Nadia

Actor-host Nadia Khan as well as veteran actors like Marina Khan and Atiqa Odho believe that ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’ star Shuja Asad is a much better actor than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Reviewing ARY Digital’s trending serial, Nadia Khan addressed the striking resemblance between Shuja Asad and the younger version of the Bollywood star, when she opined that despite being a bigger star, Salman Khan cannot beat the ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’ actor in terms of acting.

“Yes, he does look like Salman Khan,” she said.

“Salman Khan may be a very big star but Shuja is a better actor,” Nadia reiterated, getting a vote of agreement from her fellow critics.

“In terms of acting, Shuja is way ahead of Salman. He is a natural actor. The control that he has over his voice and the way he uses his eyes and body language to express, it is just amazing,” she explained, to which Marina Khan chimed in saying, “Every time this boy has come on screen, he steals the show from everyone.”

Notably, ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’ co-stars Shuja Asad, as Shehroz, with A-list actors Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Ushna Shah. The additional cast of the play features veteran performers Mahmood Aslam, Isra Ghazal, Shabbir Jan and Muhammad Ahmad, along with Mahenur Haider and Furqan Qureshi.

The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, scripted by Sadia Akhter, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10pm only on ARY Digital.