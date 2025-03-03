After ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ success, producer to re-release THIS cult film

Following the massive re-release success of his film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, producer Deepak Mukut is set to bring back yet another cult story, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, to the theatres. Much like Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s’Sanam Teri Kasam’, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, about a heartbroken and revengeful IAS officer, did not get its due upon initial theatrical seven years ago, earning only INR11 crores.

However, over the years that followed, the title has achieved a cult following, with its plotline, dramatic twists and moments, stellar performances of the lead pair as well as the song ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’, which has earned its own separate fan base.

Therefore, amid the ongoing trend of re-releases, producer Deepak Mukut, of production banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment, has decided to bring back the film to theatres this month. According to the details, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ will return to theatres on March 7, to avoid any possible Box Office competition, as no major theatrical releases are scheduled this week.

Notably, the Ratnaa Sinha directorial, written by Kamal Pandey, had initially opened to mixed reviews from critics, in November 2017.