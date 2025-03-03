Major Shake-Up in National Cricket Team: Big Names Set for Exclusion

Lahore: Due to the poor performance of the national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy, it is likely that Mohammad Rizwan will be removed from the T20 captaincy. Sources say that Mohammad Haris and Salman Ali Agha are being considered for the captaincy.

Several changes are expected in the Pakistan team for the tour of New Zealand. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will not be part of the team, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will not be included in the ODI squad. The inclusion of Aaqib Javed, Mohammad Haris, and Wasim Junior is likely. Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf will be part of the team, as the Pakistan Cricket Board is considering new talent for the New Zealand tour. Shadab Khan and Haider Ali are also likely to make a comeback. Sufyan Muqeem and Mohammad Ali are also under consideration.