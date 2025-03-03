Pakistan records highest-ever Internet shutdowns in 2024, ranking third globally.

Pakistan witnessed a record 21 internet shutdowns in 2024, marking its highest annual total as the government increasingly resorted to digital blackouts to control dissent and restrict information, according to a report by digital rights group Access Now. The report, released by the #KeepItOn coalition, placed Pakistan third globally in terms of internet restrictions, following Myanmar and India .Since 2016, Pakistan has implemented 77 internet shutdowns, with 2024 being the most severe. Access Now’s Asia Pacific Policy Counsel, Shruti Narayan, stated that the unprecedented number of disruptions highlighted the “ongoing erosion of democratic values” in the country.

The frequent shutdowns had widespread consequences, severely impacting businesses, journalism, and public communication. A separate report by Top10VPN.com, published in January, estimated that digital restrictions in Pakistan caused economic losses amounting to $1.62 billion last year—exceeding losses in conflict-affected nations like Sudan and Myanmar .Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed previously stated that the country’s IT sector was suffering losses of over $1 million per hour due to internet blackouts.

The #KeepItOn coalition documented a total of 296 internet shutdowns worldwide across 54 countries in 2024, surpassing the 283 shutdowns recorded the previous year. While conflicts were a major factor, governments also disrupted access during protests and elections to suppress dissent .In Pakistan, mobile internet services were frequently restricted during political demonstrations and security operations. The report also noted that Pakistan’s increasing digital restrictions mirror those of India, which has imposed 855 shutdowns since 2016, including 84 in 2024—more than any other democracy. Myanmar recorded the highest number with 85 shutdowns.

Access Now also highlighted a growing global trend of platform restrictions, with 71 cases documented across 35 countries. Information access was further restricted by the regular blocking of social media sites like X, TikTok, and Signal. Such actions “amplify misinformation, restrict people’s ability to confirm facts, and disrupt everyday life,” the advocacy organization cautioned.