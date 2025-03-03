Pakistan Football Federation reinstated as FIFA lifts suspension

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been reinstated after FIFA lifted its suspension, following the PFF Congress’ approval of constitutional amendments mandated by the global football governing body and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), according to national media reports.

Officials confirmed that the FIFA Council’s Bureau decided on March 2, 2025, to lift the suspension imposed on February 6, citing an official statement from FIFA.

The decision followed the PFF Congress’ unanimous approval of the FIFA and AFC-validated constitution, meeting the requirements set by the Bureau’s February 6 ruling. PFF Normalization Committee member Shahid Khokhar confirmed the development to the media on Sunday.

“The suspension has been lifted following the successful outcome of the PFF Extraordinary Congress on February 27,” Khokhar stated. “We appreciate FIFA and AFC’s continued support for Pakistan football and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire football community in Pakistan.”