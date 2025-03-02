$1bn package: IMF’s review mission to land today

A 9-member International Monetary Fund (IMF) Review Mission will arrive in Islamabad today (Monday) February 3, 2025, for economic review and release of the second tranche of $1 billion of the $7 billion bailout package. The IMF delegation will be headed by Nathan Porter, who will stay in Pakistan for two weeks. The IMF mission will engage in negotiations with officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Planning, and the State Bank of Pakistan. The negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF Review Mission will conclude on March 15, 2025. The release of the second installment will conclude on March 15, 2025. Discussions will also be held with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and other relevant institutions and ministries. During the first phase technical, while during the second phase policy-level negotiations will be held.