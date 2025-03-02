Saqlain Mushtaq expected to take over as Pakistan’s head coach

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is expected to take over as the national cricket team’s head coach, The News reported citing sources revealed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to stabilise the team following a disappointing ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

According to insiders, Saqlain has agreed to the role after a meeting with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He is likely to assume his responsibilities before Pakistan’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, where the team is set to play five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5.

Saqlain, who previously served as Pakistan’s head coach, was approached for the position before the Champions Trophy but reportedly declined due to concerns related to team selection, particularly all-rounder Shadab Khan’s role.

Pakistan’s performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 was underwhelming, with the team failing to win a single game. With senior players facing scrutiny over their form, the PCB is also considering injecting fresh talent into the squad for the New Zealand series.

Saqlain’s expertise in spin bowling and his prior coaching experience are expected to benefit the team as they look to rebuild and prepare for future international assignments, including the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The official announcement regarding Saqlain Mushtaq’s appointment is expected soon, with PCB aiming to finalise the coaching staff ahead of Pakistan’s departure for New Zealand on March 12.