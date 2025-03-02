Mohsin Naqvi opens PCB academies to domestic cricket stars

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to grant full access to all PCB academies for domestic cricket’s star players, ensuring they receive top-class training. During a meeting with high-performing domestic cricketers, Naqvi discussed cricket skills, performance, fitness, diet plans, and training sessions. Players shared their concerns about high-performance centers, fitness issues, and dietary needs. In response, the PCB Chairman encouraged the players and issued immediate orders to resolve their problems. He directed officials to develop a special diet plan for player fitness and ensure the availability of top trainers for their physical conditioning. “You are the future stars of Pakistan. Investing in your development is an investment in Pakistan cricket’s bright future,” Naqvi assured the players. The PCB Chairman also took note of their suggestions and issued on-the-spot instructions for implementation.