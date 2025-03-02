Dakota and Elle glam up for Chanel’s pre-Oscar dinner

Dakota and Elle Fanning appeared stylish at Chanel’s 16th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on Saturday night, making a glamorous joint appearance at the star-studded event held at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Elle stunned in a navy sequined mini dress with a high neckline and gold hem, complemented by a sheer cape adorned with a velvet ribbon.

According to Daily Mail, she accessorized with a quilted clutch, sheer black tights and leather pumps, finishing her look with a bold, glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, Dakota opted for a baby blue satin ensemble, layering her floral-patterned dress with a quilted cape jacket fastened with a delicate ribbon.

Moreover, The Great Wall actress stood in support of her sister, whose film A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic, is in the running for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards.

As per the publication, the film, starring Timothée Chalamet, has earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Chalamet and Best Supporting Actress for Monica Barbaro.

Additionally, both sisters left their signature blonde locks down in sleek, straight styles as they posed on the red carpet before making their way inside the exclusive gathering, which also saw appearances from Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, and Lily-Rose Depp.

Furthermore, the Fanning sisters, who co-run the production company Lewellen Pictures, continue to make their mark in Hollywood.

Elle recently won the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress for A Complete Unknown, while Dakota earned a Golden Globe nomination in January 2025 for her role in Ripley.

It is worth mentioning that she is also set to star in the upcoming horror film Vicious.