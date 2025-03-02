‘Dil Wali Gali Mein’ soundtrack given by Indian singer

Cross-border collaborations between Indian and Pakistani celebrities have always excited fans on both sides. These rare artistic exchanges not only bridge cultures but also create magic on screen and in music.

Now, in a delightful and unexpected move, an Indian singer has lent her voice to the soundtrack of one of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas of 2025.

Indian singer Shreya Basu has lent her voice to the highly anticipated Pakistani drama Dil Wali Gali Mein for its official OST.

The drama stars Pakistani icons Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail. Shreya Basu, a Mumbai-based singer, rose to fame after participating in Voice India Kids, where she caught the attention of music enthusiasts across India. Though lesser known in mainstream circles, her recent collaboration with the team behind Dil Wali Gali Mein has thrust her into the spotlight.

The OST, composed by Umair Ali Akbar and written by Kashif Nisar, is an adorable melody that perfectly complements the heartfelt drama.

In an emotional Instagram post, Shreya expressed her gratitude, saying, “Words can’t express how incredibly grateful I am to be a part of ‘Dil Wali Gali Mein’! My first playback track and to see it come to life in this beautiful video featuring the amazing @sajalaly and @hamzasohail_96 is truly a dream come true.”