Gulsim looks radiating in enthralling snaps

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali has proved her mettle on many accounts and also captivated the attention of the viewers in Pakistan with her acting prowess in “Dirilis: Ertugrul”. Taking to Instagram, she dropped a fresh set of snaps in which she is seen putting up a blackish top. Fans were swooned with the snaps and penned their feedback in the comments section in no time. One of the fans dropped a plenty of emoticons to praise the starlet. Few days back, Gulsim had celebrated her birthday and shared pictures in which she is seen cutting a cake and beaming with the joy. In the photos, she is putting up a reddish attire. Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, Gulsim had amassed over 2.1 million followers on her Instagram handle.